AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VLVLY shares. HSBC raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VLVLY opened at $24.71 on Friday. AB Volvo has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.72.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

