Access Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Access Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.2% of Access Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Access Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.13.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.5 %
JPM stock opened at $245.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $690.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $150.09 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Read More
