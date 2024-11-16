Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives $87.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.80.

AEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ameren from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

In related news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $131,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,758.08. This represents a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Ameren by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE opened at $91.21 on Monday. Ameren has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $92.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 63.06%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

