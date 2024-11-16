Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

IFRA stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

