Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

OWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Shares of OWL opened at $22.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $24.17.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $600.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

