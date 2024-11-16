Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 590 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Williams Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6,173.3% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 7,098,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984,885 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,277,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,573,000 after buying an additional 288,548 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,852,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,832,000 after acquiring an additional 212,165 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,866,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,405,000 after acquiring an additional 296,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 752,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,527,000 after acquiring an additional 64,338 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $225.63 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.14 and a fifty-two week high of $233.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.70 and a 200-day moving average of $212.44.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

