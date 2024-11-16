Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 964 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 24,901 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 223.1% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 40,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 27,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.65.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 482.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,978,357.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,643,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,514.34. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $25,535,279.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,936,376.06. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,171,556 shares of company stock valued at $29,222,475 in the last 90 days. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

