Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,395,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:SSD opened at $180.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.76 and a 200 day moving average of $178.28. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.93 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.19). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $587.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,797.50. This represents a 36.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Olosky sold 6,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.41, for a total transaction of $1,287,694.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,866.94. This represents a 26.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,259. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

