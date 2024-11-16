Apollon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $5,622,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. Barclays upped their price objective on Humana from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $392.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.86.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $275.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.00 and its 200 day moving average is $331.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.31 and a 52-week high of $527.18.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.36%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

