Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $293.95 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.77 and a fifty-two week high of $314.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

