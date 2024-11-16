Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $701,000 Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,741,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,867,000 after buying an additional 1,059,042 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,659,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37,391 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,209,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,469,000 after purchasing an additional 440,962 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,477,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,436 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,174,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,546,000 after purchasing an additional 275,209 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.09.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.45.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

