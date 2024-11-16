Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $754,000 Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 56,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ATO. Barclays upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Edward Geiser purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $362,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,003.78. The trade was a 2,450.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $144.89 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $110.46 and a 52-week high of $148.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.73 and a 200-day moving average of $127.77.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.66%.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.