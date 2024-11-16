Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $796,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 893,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,844,000 after acquiring an additional 685,901 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 898,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,007,000 after acquiring an additional 372,045 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 318.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 436,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,436,000 after buying an additional 332,116 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 246.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 388,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,691,000 after buying an additional 276,099 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1,296.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 280,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after buying an additional 260,572 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PAUG opened at $38.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $765.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

