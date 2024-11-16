Apollon Wealth Management LLC Invests $723,000 in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 89,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,231,000.

Shares of SMTH opened at $25.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.88. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $26.71.

The ALPS/SMITH Core Plus Bond ETF (SMTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to global debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. The fund aims for an above-average total return. SMTH was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by SS&C.

