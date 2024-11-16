Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $42.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.48 and a one year high of $47.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

