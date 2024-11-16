Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 391.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 152,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 43,432 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Honda Motor by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 281,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Honda Motor Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE HMC opened at $25.82 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.79.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.43). Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $36.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

