Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,087 Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGEB. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGEB stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $50.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.15.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1867 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.