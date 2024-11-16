Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 128 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 195.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,310,000 after purchasing an additional 125,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 447.6% in the first quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 30,810 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV stock opened at $269.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $205.49 and a one year high of $276.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

