Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,563 Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 15.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,842,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,352,000 after acquiring an additional 242,603 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,581,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 262,451 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 60,177 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 162,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 103,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BGR opened at $13.37 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $13.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0754 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

