Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 222 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $559,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 177,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,732,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $154,511.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,151.36. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.1 %

ROK stock opened at $286.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.83. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.81 and a 52 week high of $312.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 60.39%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.