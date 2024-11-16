Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 241 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 652,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,258 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $885,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $6,655,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $793,488.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,636,254.72. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,770 shares in the company, valued at $14,499,436. The trade was a 8.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,680 shares of company stock worth $4,773,724 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock opened at $147.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.16. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $133.42 and a 12-month high of $203.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. Nucor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.57.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

