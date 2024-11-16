Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 639 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,944,000. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 42,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,543 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $48.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.83. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

