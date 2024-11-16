Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 92 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.47.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $237.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 77.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.76 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.25.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.74%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $28,908,439.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 431,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,638,157.73. The trade was a 21.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $1,761,744.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,683.76. The trade was a 50.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,296 shares of company stock worth $45,899,031. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands



Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

