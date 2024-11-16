Apollon Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,250,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,182,000 after acquiring an additional 555,638 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,783,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,619,000 after purchasing an additional 154,338 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,846,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,410,000 after purchasing an additional 29,571 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,558,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,951,000 after buying an additional 797,607 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,353,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,064,000 after buying an additional 57,397 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAT opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $45.93 and a one year high of $60.41.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

