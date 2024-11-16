Apollon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of NICE by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 135.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in NICE by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $172.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $151.52 and a 12 month high of $270.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.10 million. NICE had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on NICE from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on NICE from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NICE from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.57.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

