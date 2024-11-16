Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,531 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Aptiv worth $52,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $343,760,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,426,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,861,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $905,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,844 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,880,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 13.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,515,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $529,212,000 after acquiring an additional 905,431 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $52.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.81. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $52.14 and a 1-year high of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Aptiv from $147.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.53.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

