Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Aramark alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARMK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 54.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Aramark by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aramark during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 245,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Stock Down 3.4 %

ARMK stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.20. Aramark has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.62.

Aramark Cuts Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.51%. Aramark’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.001 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.01%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aramark from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARMK

Aramark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.