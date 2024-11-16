Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 59.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $101.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.24. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.94.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

