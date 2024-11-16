Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,526 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 114,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ADM opened at $53.35 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. This trade represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

