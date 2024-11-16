ATS Co. (TSE:ATS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.29.

Get ATS alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ATS from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ATS from C$58.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ATS from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of ATS from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of ATS from C$63.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATS

ATS Stock Down 2.2 %

About ATS

TSE ATS opened at C$39.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.36. ATS has a twelve month low of C$33.47 and a twelve month high of C$60.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.47.

(Get Free Report

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.