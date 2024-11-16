ATS Co. (TSE:ATS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.29.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ATS from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ATS from C$58.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ATS from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of ATS from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of ATS from C$63.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th.
ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.
