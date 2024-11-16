Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,525,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $39,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 41.5% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at $431,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at $1,059,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 24.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Avantor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVTR. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,372.64. This represents a 10.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $20.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.35. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

