B. Riley Predicts RumbleOn’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for RumbleOn in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RumbleOn’s current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for RumbleOn’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price objective on RumbleOn from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

RumbleOn Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of RMBL opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $193.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.08. RumbleOn has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $8.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBL. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in RumbleOn by 46,928.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,701,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RumbleOn by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RumbleOn by 146.8% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of RumbleOn by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in RumbleOn during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

RumbleOn Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products.

