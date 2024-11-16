Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CMPO. B. Riley boosted their target price on CompoSecure from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.79.

Get Our Latest Report on CompoSecure

CompoSecure Price Performance

CMPO stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. CompoSecure has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $16.14.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). CompoSecure had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $107.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CompoSecure will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michele Logan sold 10,017,983 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $75,635,771.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,043,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,427,066. The trade was a 83.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Wilk sold 618,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $4,666,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,665,998.15. The trade was a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,641,727 shares of company stock worth $80,370,824. Company insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the third quarter worth $72,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 693.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

About CompoSecure

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.