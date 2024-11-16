Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth $59,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,252,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,002,000 after purchasing an additional 134,516 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Bentley Systems by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 331,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,741 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,999,000. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $46.59 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.20.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $335.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.36 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 27.73%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 34,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $1,692,321.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,213,248 shares in the company, valued at $590,754,805.76. The trade was a 0.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $4,500,354.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,598,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,471,566.08. The trade was a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,032 shares of company stock worth $16,168,176. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

