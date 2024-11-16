Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives $14.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.05.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BE. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 131.5% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,152,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,733 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.0% during the third quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 2,198,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after buying an additional 733,363 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at $7,502,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 66.3% during the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,160,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after buying an additional 462,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at $5,602,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BE stock opened at $21.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 2.71.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

