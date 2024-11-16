Brokerages Set American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Target Price at $23.00

Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

AHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities raised shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 3.7 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHR stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.63. American Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $523.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -208.33%.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

See Also

