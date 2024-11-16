Brokerages Set Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Price Target at C$12.84

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CS shares. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

TSE CS opened at C$9.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10. The stock has a market cap of C$7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.43, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$4.80 and a twelve month high of C$11.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.73.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$572.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$612.00 million. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.8541833 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Capstone Copper

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 29,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.26, for a total value of C$276,977.41. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total transaction of C$1,104,990.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 974,079 shares of company stock valued at $10,016,304. Corporate insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

