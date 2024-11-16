Brokerages Set Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) PT at $46.43

Shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYRE. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRE opened at $29.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.90. Spyre Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $47.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 41,424 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,507,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,327,000 after buying an additional 711,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,337,000 after buying an additional 131,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $8,889,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

