Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Position Increased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Centene were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Centene by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $622,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 78.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 817,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,747,000 after buying an additional 358,797 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 19.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sarah London bought 4,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.80 per share, for a total transaction of $250,313.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,567,523.20. The trade was a 0.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,284.58. This trade represents a 3.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Down 2.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene stock opened at $57.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $57.25 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNC. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNC

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.