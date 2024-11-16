Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stake Raised by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,173 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 78,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 761,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,641,000 after purchasing an additional 383,947 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,045.4% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 23,449 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,910,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

CFG opened at $46.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.30. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

View Our Latest Report on Citizens Financial Group

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.