Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,232 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100,271 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 813,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 39,186 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 432,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 44,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.12. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $4.13.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

