Contrasting SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) and COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) and COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SL Green Realty and COPT Defense Properties”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SL Green Realty $913.71 million 5.46 -$557.30 million ($2.50) -30.26 COPT Defense Properties $684.98 million 4.92 -$73.47 million $1.22 24.52

COPT Defense Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SL Green Realty. SL Green Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than COPT Defense Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COPT Defense Properties has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SL Green Realty and COPT Defense Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SL Green Realty 2 10 2 0 2.00 COPT Defense Properties 0 3 4 0 2.57

SL Green Realty currently has a consensus target price of $65.57, indicating a potential downside of 13.31%. COPT Defense Properties has a consensus target price of $30.86, indicating a potential upside of 3.17%. Given COPT Defense Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe COPT Defense Properties is more favorable than SL Green Realty.

Dividends

SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. COPT Defense Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. SL Green Realty pays out -120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. COPT Defense Properties pays out 96.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SL Green Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of SL Green Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of SL Green Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of COPT Defense Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SL Green Realty and COPT Defense Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SL Green Realty -16.78% -3.76% -1.46% COPT Defense Properties 18.34% 8.99% 3.25%

Summary

COPT Defense Properties beats SL Green Realty on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 26.3 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 7.2 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

About COPT Defense Properties

(Get Free Report)

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements. As of December 31, 2023, the Company's Defense/IT Portfolio of 190 properties, including 24 owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, encompassed 21.7 million square feet and was 97.2% leased.

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.