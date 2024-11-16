Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 240.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Copa were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Copa by 69,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copa in the first quarter worth $215,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Copa by 29.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the second quarter valued at $268,000. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Copa from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $102.56 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

