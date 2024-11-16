Covestor Ltd Sells 191 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Covestor Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSIS. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 15,075.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSIS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In other news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $160,559.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,568.08. The trade was a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $2,898,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,523,062.36. The trade was a 4.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,107 shares of company stock valued at $6,071,809 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $150.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.93. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $115.33 and a one year high of $158.69.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.66 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

See Also

