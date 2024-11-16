Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $625,000 Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 79.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,347,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,798,000 after acquiring an additional 58,525 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 29,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 448.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Capmk downgraded SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.63.

In related news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 6,839 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $1,160,509.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,238,941.74. This trade represents a 11.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPSC opened at $176.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.26 and its 200-day moving average is $191.22. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.49 and a beta of 0.84. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.58 and a 1-year high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $163.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.30 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

