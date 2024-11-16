Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth about $1,988,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 320,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIEN opened at $67.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.06. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $73.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.52, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day moving average of $54.57.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to buy up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $135,278.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,604,752.01. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $236,005.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,485,797.71. This trade represents a 1.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $568,123. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Morgan Stanley cut Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

