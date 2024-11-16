Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 235 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 24.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 46.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 3,925 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.50, for a total transaction of $1,925,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,268,881. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TDY stock opened at $470.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $449.30 and its 200-day moving average is $417.90. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $492.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Vertical Research started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.50.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

