Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock Position Trimmed by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 58.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Crown were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 153.0% during the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 3,289,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,697,000 after buying an additional 1,989,374 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth $119,167,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 269.7% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,455,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,001 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 121.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 736,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,787,000 after purchasing an additional 404,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown in the first quarter worth about $29,981,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CCK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Crown from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crown from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.62.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $958,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,970,007.78. This trade represents a 8.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $725,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,678 shares in the company, valued at $54,524,572.94. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,399 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CCK opened at $89.84 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $98.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 110.91, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Crown had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 24.57%. On average, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

