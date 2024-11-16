D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,539 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,735,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,262 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2.3% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,669,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,198,000 after buying an additional 81,900 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,064,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,901,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,174,000 after acquiring an additional 120,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,108,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,507,000 after acquiring an additional 62,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI opened at $161.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.28 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.74.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on D.R. Horton

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.