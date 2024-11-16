Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Position Lowered by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Capital World Investors raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,030,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $719,526,000 after buying an additional 49,712 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,933,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,674 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,826,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,433,000 after purchasing an additional 265,886 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 27.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,425,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,623,000 after purchasing an additional 310,529 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $64.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day moving average is $48.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $66.25.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAL. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DAL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $1,077,017.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,961 shares in the company, valued at $6,739,564.86. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $173,128.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,635.40. This represents a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,893 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.